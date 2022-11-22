In pictures: Karnataka’s groundnut festival ‘Kadalekai Parishe’ returns after a gap of two years

There are many unique festivals and traditions in India, some of which are local and hyperlocal. Among them is the annual festival of ‘Kadalekai Parishe’, also known as the groundnut festival.

According to Karnataka.com, Kadalekai Parishe — which is also a fair — is held on the last Monday of the month of Kartik near Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. It happens near the Dodda Ganesha temple and the Bull Temple at Basavanagudi.

After a pause of two years because of the pandemic, the groundnut festival — which has a 500-year-old history — was inaugurated by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 20, 2022.

This year, over 3,000 people from other parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and also Tamil Nadu took part in the festivities that welcomed the first seasonal yield of the groundnut crop.

Indian Express found that this year, raw groundnuts are priced at Rs 50, and roasted peanuts are being sold for Rs 80. As many as 2,000 traders have participated in the festival.

Here, visitors were photographed enjoying an assortment of snacks, buying toys, household items, and other decorative pieces.

Participating farmers had to first offer groundnuts to the idols of Lords Ganesha and Nandi in the temple, as a sign of prosperity and good luck, and for their blessings on a successful yield.

Interestingly, folklore says after an idol was found way back in 1537, Vijayanagara Empire‘s Kempe Gowda dedicated a temple to ‘Dodda Basava’ on the Basavanagudi hillock, and installed the idol there.

This temple came to be known as the Bull Temple. Ever since then, farmers from surrounding villages have been coming here to offer their annual produce of groundnut to Lord Basava. This is accompanied by the fair.

