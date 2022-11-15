In pictures, 41st edition of India International Trade Fair currently going on in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan

The 41st edition of India International Trade Fair is currently underway at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The fair started on November 14 and it will continue till November 27.

According to indiatradefair.com, the theme for this year is ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’, and the fair timings are 10 am to 7.30 pm on November 14 to November 26, and 10 am to 4.30 pm on November 27.

Indiatradefair.com further states that while senior citizens and specially-abled persons will be allowed free entry on all days of the fair — subject to valid government ID stating date of birth — the persons accompanying them will have to purchase entry tickets which, for adults, is priced Rs 500 and for children, it is Rs 200 for weekends and gazetted holidays (on business days). Adults have to pay Rs 150 and children Rs 60 for attending the fair on weekends and gazetted holidays (on general days).

Additionally, visitors can buy tickets from customer care centres of 67 Metro stations between 9 am and 4 pm every day. Just like its previous editions, this time, too, India International Trade Fair expects a heavy footfall. People are keen to visit each pavilion belonging to different Indian states that have been meticulously built to reflect the state’s culture and ethos.

On the opening day, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena was photographed at the Delhi Pavilion, where he was greeted by musicians.

Similarly, there was a lot of crowd at the Punjab Pavilion, too.

Other state pavilions included Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, among others. The UP Pavilion was built to look like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Elsewhere, an artisan was also seen displaying the intricate marble inlay work, which is famous in the state, particularly in Agra.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, was present during the inauguration ceremony of the India International Trade Fair on Monday.

