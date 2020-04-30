How to pick the right kind of chandelier for setting the perfect mood

Chandeliers, also known as suspended lights, are an important design component, mounted on walls or ceilings and scattering light beautifully across a room. They have evolved, going from holding candles to electric light bulbs, but the purpose as a marvellous lighting centrepiece remains.
We have moved from traditional chandeliers to contemporary, large ones in crystal or glass, even brass that use traditional bulbs. However, this does not mean that traditional chandeliers have fallen out of favour.
At present, due to increasing awareness around conserving natural resources, people are keener to purchase chandeliers that are compact, use LED lights and are made of metal, glass or wood. Also, there is a preference for chandeliers in classic, dark shades as they brighten up the overall interiors.
Chandeliers can bring in positivity and calmness to a room. The designs often take inspiration from nature and wildlife. Glass, brass, selenite, tainted glass are the materials used at present for chandeliers in both residential and commercial complexes.
Chandelier designers focus on finding beauty in everything and experiment with a range of shapes and sizes. Normally, selenite and regular glass are usually cut in pencil-like structures and stuck around the body of the chandelier. Tinted glass is mostly cut into rectangular pieces or any other geometrical shape for an asymmetric look.
Regular chandeliers come in styles such as shaded, candle-style, drum and empire to name a few.
Luxury chandeliers take innovation to another level. High-end chandeliers see shapes of broken leaves, melting ice, waterfalls and globes. The idea is to bring in unexplored and unusual patterns. The focus of luxury chandeliers is to radiate positivity, peace, a ray of hope and cosiness. It should make a lasting impression among those who see it for the first time. One should feel relaxed as they observe the decorative lighting which brightens up the room.
