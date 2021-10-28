Here’s how physical activities can be beneficial for the skin

It is a known fact that being physically active has a plethora of health benefits. Besides keeping the body strong, it also helps with the well-being of the mind. Nowadays, there is a lot of emphasis on skincare, and being physically active — by means of exercises — can be highly beneficial for the skin, too.

So, how exactly does it work? Dr Anjali Kumar, a gynaecologist, explains that since the skin is the “largest organ”, “taking care” of it, “pampering” it and “embracing” it with all the love and care is important. “We tend to focus on the cardiovascular benefits of physical activity. However, exercise is one of the key aspects to healthy skin,” she writes in a caption, next to an Instagram post detailing the ways in which doing any kind of physical activity can help the skin.

According to the doctor, one needs to exercise, because it “cleanses your skin from the inside”. “While exercising, your heart rate increases and boosts circulation, spreading oxygen and nutrients throughout your body — including your skin cells,” she explains in the post.

Further, the doctor says, “regular workouts also stimulate the production of skin’s natural oils, ensuring your complexion stays smooth and supple”.

In addition to that, you also need to “save your skin with sunscreen”. “If you are exercising outdoors any time of the year, even winters, sunscreen helps protect your skin from sun damage. Even when you are indoors, save your skin with sunscreen,” she advises.

It is also important to clean your skin after you are done exercising. Dr Kumar says one needs to “wash away the sweat”. “If sweat is left on the skin it can clog pores and lead to breakouts due to the salt in sweat.”

