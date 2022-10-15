scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Photographer Dayanita Singh wins 2022 Hasselblad Award

Praised for her "intuitive approach," she is the first photographer from South Asia to receive the prestigious award

Dayanita Singh's work is typically displayed in teak boxes (Source: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/picture-alliance)

Named after Swedish camera developer and manufacturer Victor Hasselblad, the award recognizes photographers for “significant achievement.” The 2022 prize was awarded to Indian photographic artist Dayanita Singh on October 14. Awarded annually since 1982, the prestigious prize is endowed with 2 million Swedish kronor (about €182,000 or $177,000).

Singh has used a Hasselblad camera for decades. In fact, it has long since become a part of her body, the 61-year-old has said. For Singh, photography is a physical act, a dance with the camera.

Book objects and mobile museums

Singh uses mobile structures made of teak wood to present her photographs. The images are constantly rearranged and recombined in the exhibitions, allowing them to be experienced new ways in a given space. Her art always begins and ends with the physical experience.

ALSO READ |Wildlife photo of the year is a ‘big buzz’

“Exhibitions have to be alive, because that’s how I experience my work,” she said. The artist is also known for carefully designed “artists’ books,” which she describes as portable museums.

New Delhi to New York and back

Born in New Delhi in 1961, Singh studied in Ahmedabad in India and at the International Center of Photography in New York City. Her career began in the 1980s. As a young photographer, she accompanied legendary tabla musician Zakir Hussain on concert tours. They remained friends. “I can’t let go of the people I’ve photographed,” Singh once said.

She then began working as a photographer for the New York Times and The Times of London, among other publications. Many of her works center on her homeland, India, and portray the Indian middle and upper classes.

Images of life

“Through her extensive photographic oeuvre, Dayanita Singh has paved new ways to interact with photography. From a humanist approach to portraiture to a consistent interest in archive, her wide-spanning photography is innovatively presented in books and installations,” the Hasselblad Foundation writes on its website.

Joshua Chuang, Chair of the Hasselblad Award Jury 2022 mentioned Singh’s “intuitive, multivalent approach to photography” as a way to “both record and re-animate the ineffable character of the human experience.”

Advertisement
ALSO READ |The Raghu Rai Center for Photography presents its graduation show in the Capital

“In an increasingly virtual age, her practice is rooted in worldly physicality. Whether seen in a book, print, or self-contained wooden structures, her pictures engage the past and the present in a manner that is as textured, immediate, and unpredictable as life itself,” Chuang added.

The Hasselblad Foundation Museum in Gothenburg will show an exhibition of works by the award winner from October 15, 2022 – January 22, 2023. In Germany, Villa Stuck in Munich presents the exhibition “Dancing with the Camera” from October 20, 2022 – March 19, 2023.

(This article was edited by Sarah Hucal.)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companiesPremium
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 11:25:01 am
Next Story

Former chief justice shot dead in Pak

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay-Devsale
The India Art Festival is back with over 4,500 artworks, 25 art galleries, and 450 artists
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement