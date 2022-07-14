Pete Davidson’s latest tattoo is a sweet tribute to ‘first kiss’ with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have set many couple goals in the course of their relationship with their numerous holidays, red carpet appearances and other fashionable moments.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Some of it has been documented on social media for their fans. But, people cannot seem to get enough of this couple that clearly looks smitten with each other.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian makes it Instagram official with Pete Davidson: A timeline of their relationship

A few months into their relationship, Kim and Pete now look more relaxed and ready to talk about the kind of bond they share, and their social media posts are proof of that.

Kim, 41, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her beau, most of which featured the 28-year-old comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member shirtless — along with her just lazing around in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Pete, who has a penchant for body art, flaunted his many tattoos across the length and breadth of his body in the photos, and according to Page Six Style — which first spotted it — there is a new addition that reads ‘Jasmine’ and ‘Aladdin’ with an infinity sign in the middle.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

While you may think it is a nod to the 1992 Disney cartoon film ‘Aladdin‘, it is actually believed to be a sweet tribute to the first time Kim and Pete shared a kiss during a sketch on SNL, in which they were dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin respectively. It was also Kim’s debut on the show, which she hosted in October 2021, around the time their romance manifested.

In fact, the SKIMS founder had even talked about how it sparked something in her, during an appearance on an April episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, stating, “When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmm!'”

ALSO READ | Model who wanted to look like Kim Kardashian is now ‘de-transitioning’; learn more about the process

“It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid and it’s just nothing and it’s just a stage kiss,” she was quoted as saying.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

All of Pete’s latest tattoo additions seem to be dedicated to Kim. He also has another tattoo near his other collar bone that reads, “My girl is a lawyer”. It refers to Kim Kardashian cracking one of her bar exams.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!