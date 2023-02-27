PETA gifts a faux fur coat to Rihanna after she seemingly wears a real one

Rihanna was recently spotted grabbing dinner in a full-length coat made from what appeared to be real fur. Following her appearance, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the largest animal rights organisation in the world, wrote to the Grammy-winning singer, urging her to stop wearing real fur coats. Alongside, the organisation also sent “a beautiful fur coat” to Rihanna to help her “stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch”.

“We saw photos of you going to dinner in what appears to be a real fur coat. As a mother, you know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family,” the letter from PETA’s senior vice President, Lisa Lange, started out saying. They added that this motherly desire and instinct is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits “who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur”.

Highlighting the cruelty of the fur industry, it added, “The fur industry is so violent that it’s now illegal for designers to sell fur in California, and more brands than ever — including Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Valentino — have banned it. Won’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you will no longer wear fur?”

The animal rights organisation further proposed taking fur items from Rihanna and giving them to people without homes and victims of wars or natural disasters – “the only people who truly have an excuse to wear them”. It shared that last week, PETA donated fur coats to survivors of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, where people were hit by a massive earthquake earlier this month and “are trying to survive during a frigid winter” after losing everything to the natural calamity which has taken over 50,000 lives and collapsed thousands of buildings.

PETA’s letter to Rihanna, obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/WmXZU11p9v — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 25, 2023

Asking the singer to spare the animals, the letter continued: “You have so much — won’t you please spare animals who ask for nothing but to be left alone to live with their loves ones, free from the electrocutions, gassings, and beating that are standard in the fur industry, and donate your furs to a good cause?”

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian storms the runway for Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week

PETA concluded by sharing that they have sent a “beautiful faux fur coat from Unreal Fur to help” the singer “stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch”.

Prior to this, Rihanna landed in a soup after she opted for an exquisite ring from Bayco, priced at $1 million, which featured a 19.47-carat unheated sugarloaf cabochon Burmese ruby and 5.66-carats of trillion-cut and round brilliant diamonds set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold for her Super Bowl 2023 performance. Myanmar activists called her out for wearing a Burmese ruby which is a major source of revenue for the Junta government

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!