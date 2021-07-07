When Dilip Kumar supported ban on elephants entering Mumbai

With his career spanning over 50 years in Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar was considered to be an acting stalwart, having acted in movies like Ganga Jamuna, Mughal-e-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam, and others. On Wednesday morning, the 98-year-old actor, who had been keeping unwell for a few days, died in Mumbai.

As tributes started to pour in from people across the country — actors, singers, politicians, athletes and common people — more aspects of his personality came to the fore. Among them, it was learnt that the celebrated actor also deeply thought about animals. In 2007, he had helped PETA India enact a ban on the entry of elephants in Mumbai.

The veteran actor, along with other celebrities like John Abraham, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Bhatt, had signed a petition urging the then chief minister to ban elephants from entering the city.

Kumar had supported the ban with PETA India, due to the possibility of a threat to human life and increased cruelty towards elephants.

In a fitting tribute to the late actor, PETA India wrote: “PETA India and animals everywhere have lost a great friend. Dilip Kumar helped PETA India successfully enact a ban on the entry of elephants into Mumbai, sparing them violence and cruelty and ensuring the safety of Mumbai’s human residents. PETA India sends our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans worldwide. Dilip Saab, we’ll miss you.”

PETA India lost a friend.@TheDilipKumar helped us encourage ban on entry of elephants in Mumbai. His assistance means elephants spared cruelty, human safety ensured. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends, fans. Dilip saab, we’ll miss u. https://t.co/0QMctX2JQu — PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 7, 2021

Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan were among the many actors who visited Kumar’s wife Saira Banu to pay their condolences.

Designer Manish Malhotra also tweeted, “RIP THE LEGEND DILIPSAAB. His life has been A Suhana Safar at the movies”, in memory of the actor.

RIP THE LEGEND DILIPSAAB 🙏His Life has been A Suhana Safar at the movies . An institution in Acting from Andaz , Aan to Devdas to the iconic Mughaleazam to Shakti. A cinematic legend and a favourite will be remembered , missed and Loved Forever 🙏#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/MAWFHYe7Qt — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) July 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his death is a loss to India’s cultural world.

According to his official Twitter handle, the actor’s burial is scheduled to take place today at 5.00 pm at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle