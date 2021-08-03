scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Should you share a drink with your pet?

Non-alcoholic wine and beer are now available for your pets, but here's what an expert suggests about giving it to them

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2021 5:30:24 pm
Have you ever thought of giving your pet a sip from your glass of wine or beer? While it may seem to be a preposterous thought, a quick online search today will tell you that there are indeed beer and wine-like products available for your pooch.

An amused Twitter user recently shared photos of wine and beer bottles for pets.

Even online market places like Amazon.in offer certain products including red and white wines for under Rs 500.

The portal describes rose wine as a specialised blend of elderflower, nettle, ginseng, lime flower and carrot, created with the “advice of veterinary experts” for dogs and cats over four months.

These products claim to be “healthy infusions”. They are “non-alcoholic, non-carbonated and grape-free” and, therefore, make for “perfect treat for those on four feet”. A variant in white wine has been described as a “refreshing tonic for dogs and cats which is alcohol free with no grapes” on the portal. In a similar vein, a beer is described as “healthy, alcohol-free and non-carbonated”.

But, it must be noted that it is not only alcohol which is toxic for dogs, “raisins and grapes are also not advised as they may cause adverse reactions in pets including vomiting, seizures etc,” say experts.

ALSO READ |A Bloodhound Mary please bartender, and one for my dog

Interestingly, the drinks find their origin in Britain where they have been developed with expert guidance as “safe pour-over food”.

Do vets recommended them?

Veterinarian Dr Sidhu, Columbia Vets, New Friends Colony, New Delhi mentioned that veterinarians only prescribe medically-prescribed drugs. “This weather, especially, can cause tummy troubles for pets. So, I would not recommend such drinks,” he told indianexpress.com.

