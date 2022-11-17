Pet dog bites 6-year-old in Greater Noida: Expert on what pet parents must keep in mind

A 6-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a Greater Noida housing society on Tuesday. The CCTV footage from inside the lift shows the dog attacking the child as it entered with its owner. Reportedly, the schoolboy had to be administered four injections and the incident, which took place in Greater Noida’s La Residentia residential complex, has scarred him.

This incident follows a series of similar incidents of dog bites in Noida including that of a one-year-old child succumbing to injuries last month. Taking cognizance of these attacks, Noida Authority has announced that from March 1 next year, pet owners in Noida will have to pay a Rs 10,000 fine if their pet attacks people/other animals and will also be responsible for the treatment of the injured party.

In view of such cases, we reached out to Dr Vinod Sharma, head of veterinary services, DCC Animal Hospital, to understand the basic things pet parents must keep in mind. “Every dog needs an open space to walk, play, etc. The big breeds such as St Bernard and Great Dane are not meant to be kept inside the apartment as they need a lot of space to move around,” he said.

Explaining the reason, he added, “If their energy is not properly channelised, the dog’s behaviour will change. If they want to play and they are locked and tied up all the time, they will start biting, behaving badly and destructing things.”

Dr Sharma attributed the rising incidences of dog bites to improper care and attention paid by pet owners. “During Covid-19 times, many people adopted dogs as they were at home. Now that everyone has resumed going to offices and schools, these dogs are not properly looked after and are getting frustrated at home. It is essential to understand that the owners have to educate themselves and change their attitudes,” he said.

So, what should be done? Pet parents need to ensure proper and timely vaccination, adequate nutrition, behaviour training, walks, etc. “Taking care of a pet requires time, space and money — time means you need to walk him, money means you need to take care of him, and space means there should be enough space for your pet to walk and play around,” the veterinarian said.

Alongside, pet owners must also look for some visible signs to understand if their pet is not doing well. “Whining, growling, trying to jump, wanting to go out, barking all the time, resource guarding, etc are some signs that a pet dog will show to let the parents know he is not doing well and needs proper training. If a pet parent notices an abnormal behaviour, they should consult a proper professional,” the expert said.

He added that banning and hating dogs are not the solutions. “If they are banned, owners will abandon them on the roads. What is important is proper vaccination and neutering. This is where pet parents are lacking as they don’t really know how to take care of them. Choose a breed suitable for your home, climate, etc and take proper care of them,” he concluded.

