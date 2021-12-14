Pet care: Why ashwagandha and neem are beneficial for dogs

If you have a pet at home, you are always on the lookout for things that can make their life more comfortable and help them stay healthy, too. Dr Dilip Sonune, director, veterinary services at Wiggles.in says until a few years ago, Ayurveda for pets was unheard of. But now, we see Ayurvedic ingredients like ashwagandha and neem in pet oils, shampoos and even treats.

“Ashwagandha has anti-inflammatory, diuretic, antibacterial and antifungal properties, and is an excellent hematinic. Neem has wonderful anti-inflammatory properties that repel ticks and fleas in a natural and safe manner. Neem is also highly effective for skin problems as it is anti-allergic and anti-itching,” he says.

Read on to find out more about these ingredients.

Ashwagandha for dogs

According to Dr Sonune, here are some benefits:

* Calming properties: Ashwagandha is classified as an adaptogen, meaning it is non-toxic and a health-promoting plant for a variety of ailments. It reduces stress and helps your dog cope with their fear or anxiety.

* Enhances the immune system: This plant’s immunity-boosting properties are well known and work extremely well for dogs to help build their immunity.

* Relieves pain: It can help relieve pain in your pet’s bones, muscles and joints as it has anti-inflammatory properties.

* Helps skin and coat: Ashwagandha helps fight skin infections, allergies, hotspots and itchy skin naturally.

* Maintains overall health: Ashwagandha maintains the normal function of the nervous and cardiovascular systems, keeping your dog’s overall health in check.

* Helps their cognition: It has been found that ashwagandha can enhance cognitive function, improve memory and coordination.

* Fights tumors: It can help prevent and fight serious diseases like cancer and tumors, too.

Benefits of neem for dogs

* Protects from ticks and fleas: Neem works very well as a natural pesticide and insect repellent. It is effective against ticks, fleas, mosquitoes, mites and other kinds of insects.

* Antibacterial properties: The antibacterial properties of neem can fight against a variety of diseases like cold, dengue and malaria. Moreover, its ability to fight different kinds of bacteria keeps your dog protected from diseases.

* Antifungal properties: Neem’s antifungal properties protect your dog’s skin from ringworms, candida and other fungal infections.

* Antioxidant properties: Neem also contains a number of antioxidants that help in controlling free radicals. Free radicals can lead to eye disorders, cardiovascular disease and cancer, among many other diseases.

* Prevents diabetes: Neem can also help in controlling the blood sugar levels in diabetic dogs. It can also help in preventing diabetes in pets.

* Promotes healthy skin and coat: Neem contains omega 6 and omega 9 fatty acids along with vitamin E; this makes it a great ingredient to improve the health of your pet’s skin and coat.

* Relieves itching: Since neem repels insects and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it relieves itching in dogs. The essential fatty acids and vitamin E help in fighting food allergies which can cause itching as well.

* Helps heal the skin: Neem can also help heal wounds, treat eczema, psoriasis and aid in the healing process of hotspots, insect spots, dry spots, chafing and other skin-related problems.

How to incorporate ashwagandha and neem in your pet’s life?

“You can find ashwagandha in many pet products. How you use these ingredients will depend on your pet’s needs. If you’re using them for skin and coat, choose herbal shampoos, conditioners, balms and oils. Many pet parents dilute neem oil and apply it to the infected part of their pet’s skin.

“If you need to enhance your pet’s immunity and improve their overall health you can choose foods, treats, oils and supplements that have neem or ashwagandha as primary ingredients,” says the expert.

Precautions:

– Always speak to your veterinarian, ask them about the right dose and form.

– Do not apply them on open wounds or cuts.

– Do not let them come in contact with your pet’s eyes.

