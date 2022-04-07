‘Periods do not make a person impure’: Mithila Palkar opens up about menstrual health, fashion, fitness, and more

Mithila Palkar is a versatile artiste, most popularly known for essaying the character of Kavya Kulkarni in Little Things, a heartwarming romantic comedy series.

But, she is also a singer — remember her Marathi rendition of Anna Kendrick’s ‘Cup Song’? — along with being a fashion and fitness lover, and also an impassioned supporter of safe and sustainable menstrual health practices. As such, she recently took to social media to share the story behind how she got her first period and the way she maneuvered the situation.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, the Chopsticks actor shed light on why she’s vocal about menstrual health, Alia Bhatt being her fashion influence, how she takes care of her distinctive curly mane, fitness hacks and much more. Edited excerpts:

Q. You have a distinctly comfortable and chic sense of style. Who are your fashion inspirations?

Ans: If I had to choose someone from the showbiz industry, then Alia Bhatt. She has a comfy and no-fuss fashion style which I absolutely love.

Q. Tell us your most favourite outfit ever, one that you can’t seem to live without?

Ans: I love outfits that are comfortable yet stylish. An outfit that I think is simple yet super versatile is a pair of well-fitted jeans and a plain white t-shirt. One can style them in multiple ways depending on the occasion and mood.

Q. On days you’re not shooting, how do you unwind? Do you have any self-care regimens?

Ans: I like to unwind and destress by sitting on my swing and listening to music.

Q. You are a curly haired girl. What do you do to maintain such a healthy mane, considering you recently recovered from Covid?

Ans: I believe you are what you eat. I try to eat healthy on most days and take vitamins that are essential for healthy hair. Oiling my hair every alternate day is my secret to good curly locks. I also maintain a strict curly hair wash regime that is sulphate and paraben free.

q. In an Instagram post you mentioned that you got your first period while you were taking your board exams. Can you tell us more?

Ans: When I was in the 8th standard, our school conducted few sessions on menstruation education. I got my first period talk from my older sister. We had a candid chat about menstruation and hormonal changes that a girl goes through when she first gets her periods, etc., so yes, I was aware about it. But it was a totally different experience when I first got my period, I was caught off-guard!

Q. What do you think of the current situation regarding feminine hygiene and menstrual health in India?

Ans: Although there are companies and brands that are trying to promote the importance of menstrual health and feminine hygiene, India still has a long way to go to see a monumental change. Menstrual health is most neglected in rural areas, which sadly forms a major part of our country.

Q. Would you recommend sustainable period products such as menstrual cups or sustainable sanitary pads?

Ans: Yes, I would absolutely recommend menstrual cups and sustainable pads as they are not only cost effective but also safer for the environment. Carmesi’s reusable menstrual cups are my go-to replacement for traditional pads. Since it’s reusable and lasts for years, it saves the waste generated from disposing conventional period products.

Q. What do you think of the myths and prejudices surrounding menstruation in India? What can we do to help abate them?

Ans: A large part of our community still has prejudice against menstruation. They are not comfortable to openly talk about anything related to periods. Rules like no entry in the kitchen and holy places during menstruation persists even today. A significant change can only be driven if we collectively work towards breaking these taboos by educating people around menstruation and encourage women to embrace their menstruating bodies and own their red spot in all its messy glory!

Q. In your own life, do you follow a specific fitness routine when you’re on your period? How do you manage cramps or discomfort with a hectic schedule?

Ans: I prefer doing light stretches when dealing with period cramps and always try to stay hydrated. I do take some time off to allow my body to rest completely.

Q. As a young actor with a legion of young followers, what advice would you give to them regarding menstrual health?

Ans: Menstrual health is extremely important. It is our duty to take care of our body, especially during periods, and practice a good hygienic routine. And it’s equally important to understand that periods are just periods. They do not make a person impure or dirty. So, to every young menstruator I would say own your red spot with pride. Your body is incredibly powerful. Embrace it.

