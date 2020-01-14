Here’s your guide to choose the right red lipstick

Light skin tones and dark skin tones require different lipstick shades and undertones to match their skin. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Light skin tones and dark skin tones require different lipstick shades and undertones to match their skin. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

A red lip shade in your makeup vanity is like having the perfect pair of heels or an LBD. We love our nudes and pinks, but nothing makes us feel empowered like red. It brings out sophistication, mystery and, of course, class!

It’s one energising colour, giving all of us a boost of confidence. But it can be difficult to know what shade of red will look best on your skin tone. Light skin tones and dark skin tones require different lipstick shades and undertones. While contemporary icons like Deepika Padukone and classic beauties like Cleopatra and Audrey Hepburn have owned their femme fatale vibes, it’s time we paint the town with our go-to red lipstick.

Where there is a will, there’s a way and so is the perfect red for you. It will require a lot of perseverance (swatching), but you’ll get there here with these tips.

Know the lipstick’s texture (cream, matte or gloss)

If sheer lip colour is your thing, go for a lip tint or a red glossy lip balm. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If sheer lip colour is your thing, go for a lip tint or a red glossy lip balm. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

A red lipstick is found in each and every formula. But, mind you, they never look the same once you apply it. When on a lookout to find a new colour, always do so with your favourite formula to make the entire experience less daunting. Push yourself out of your comfort zone one step at a time. After all, lipsticks aren’t just lipsticks anymore.

If you’re someone who loves liquid mattes and long-lasting formulas, try a red that matches your skin tone in that formula. If sheer glosses and tints are your go-to’s and require something that hydrates your lips, that’s what your first red should be. It is natural and once you like the colour in your favourite finish, you’ll be more open to trying it in others too.

Figure out your skin’s undertone

Use your jewellery to figure out your skin’s undertone. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Use your jewellery to figure out your skin’s undertone. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

If you are someone who loves makeup, we are pretty sure you’ve heard the term “undertone” frequently, especially while choosing the right shade of foundation or concealer. This concept is applied while buy lipsticks too. Take a look at the veins on your wrist, if they are green, you should opt for a shade that has a warm undertone and if the veins are blue opt for a shade that has a cool undertone. If you are someone who has a mix of both, you are pretty lucky!

Those with duskier skin tones, go for deep reds or red which have a blue undertones like wines or berry reds.

Those who have a tinge of both green and blue, like we said you are lucky, you can go with any red!

Fairer skin tones are suggested to go fora colour which gives your skin the pop it needs. Thus, cool reds like cranberry can do wonders.

Before applying any lipstick, gently exfoliate your lips, then apply a little lip balm. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Before applying any lipstick, gently exfoliate your lips, then apply a little lip balm. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Now that the search for “the red” lip shade is done. Here are a few things you must keep in mind.

Before applying any lipstick, red or brown, gently exfoliate your lips, then apply a little lip balm and blot the excess. This is a great application for the preparation. For lips on the drier side, look for a lipstick that’s creamy or glossy and don’t forget the balm!

While mattes don’t budge usually, creamy formulas tend to bleed. If you want to prevent it from bleeding, use a lip liner to outline your lips and then use a lipstick to fill in the lines.

Lipstick on your teeth can be super embarrassing. Once you’re done applying, use your finger to get off the excess colour on the inside of your lips. Insert a finger in your mouth, make sure your lips are locked around it and then pull it out to get rid of extra colour. This is a foolproof technique and we always resort to it!

