From pencil to pomade: Do you know about these eyebrow products?

Eyebrows can make or break your look. Which is why it is not surprising to find the market flooded with various products catering to the numerous eyebrow needs. But, if you are someone who has just started paying attention to your eyebrows and are looking to buy a new eyebrow product, allow us to enlighten you with what is available in the market before you go ahead with the purchases. Below, take a look at 4 different kinds of eyebrow products that will help you fill in the gaps, make fine strokes or just make your brows appear thick and bushy.

Eyebrow powder

As the name suggests, this product is powdery in texture and is perfect for those who like densely-coloured eyebrows. Usually available in packs of 3-4 colours, they are amazing when it comes to filling the sparse gaps in your brows. The best way to select a brow powder is to choose a colour similar to the shade of your eyebrow hair. However, if you have dry skin, we suggest you steer clear of this product.

Eyebrow pomade

This product is the secret to thick and bold brows. Pomades are creamy in texture and one of the most pigmented variants among the many eyebrow products. They are best for those who have sparse eyebrows, as they can help paint and fill those gaps. We suggest you start with a lighter hand and then spread the product using a spoolie brush.

Eyebrow pencil

If you are a beginner in the brow zone, this is the product for you. Super easy to work with, eyebrow pencils allow you to make thin, light strokes that give the effect of fluffy and bushy brows. Make fine strokes using an angled brush and then spread the product for a natural finish using a spoolie.

Eyebrow gel

If you have naturally thick eyebrows which you want to set in place, eyebrow gels are for you. Not only that, if you are running late and want to add depth to your brows, brush them up with a gel and you will be good to go. They almost look like mascaras but with added fibres which give a fuller effect. Before you go on to use it, make sure you clean the excess product just how you do with your mascara.

