Patio chairs used for Harry-Meghan interview sell out online

The revelatory interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, may have rattled the royal firm and got the world talking about it, but it had one other surprise element to it: chairs. The patio chairs on which the Sussexes sat as they chatted with host Oprah Winfrey about many things, including why they left the royal family, are believed to have been sold off online.

According to a report in The Independent, for the interview, the duke and the duchess sat on wicker and acacia outdoor chairs in a friend’s garden, which were from the design collection of the former ‘Brady Bunch‘ star Christopher Knight, as they took Winfrey through their life in the UK, possible racism they experienced, their mental health, tabloid culture, parenting concerns, among other things.

And as millions around the world tuned in to watch the special interview, they were taken by the chairs from the Christopher Knight Home Burchett collection which, per the report, completely sold out online at retailers like Amazon, Target, and Overstock.

In fact, this development prompted a reaction from Knight himself, who played Peter Brady on the hit sitcom. He took to Facebook to write: “In Oprah’s sensational interview with Prince Harry and Meghan this week, who would have thought the furniture would have been noticed at all, but it was…and not even by me! I am honoured to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history.”

“It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got “Knighted” in a way never anticipated,” he joked.

The Independent report also mentions that Meghan and Winfrey had revealed during the two-hour special that they were filming the interview at a friend’s house. While it was initially reported the house belonged to Winfrey’s close friend Gayle King, the CBS This Morning host had denied that it was her house.

