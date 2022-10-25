Partial solar eclipse today: Why do some temples remain closed during surya grahan?

On October 25, there will be a partial solar eclipse or ‘surya grahan‘, which will mark the last solar eclipse of the year. It will be visible to people living in some parts of Europe, northern Africa, and large parts of western and central Asia. Most of India will be able to view the solar eclipse — apart from some parts in the Northeast — which begins at 2.28 pm IST with the maximum eclipse happening around 4.30 pm.

What is a solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the moon comes between the sun and Earth, stopping some of the sun’s light from reaching us. There are three kinds of solar eclipses: total solar eclipse, annular eclipse, and partial solar eclipse.

During a total eclipse, the moon completely covers the sun. During annular, the moon does not fully cover the sun and leaves an edge visible. During partial, like the one happening today, the sun will be partly covered by the Moon as it passes in front of it.

According to a PTI report, several temples will remain closed today during the said period.

Per the report, specifically in Telangana, many important temples remain closed on Tuesday due to the solar eclipse. Among them were Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar.

What is the astrological significance of the eclipse and why do temples remain closed?

According to astrologer Pandit Jagannath guruji, Rahu and Ketu are the north and south lunar nodes that cause eclipses when the sun and moon are at these nodes. “This causes the illusion that the sun and moon are being swallowed by a snake, when they are at these nodes. In astrology, this is commonly referred to as a ‘grahan‘ or eclipse based on its location,” he tells this outlet.

Temple doors are shut on particular days to diminish the effect of the eclipses on the aura of the idols.

The expert adds that as per astrology, solar eclipses are known to be caused by Rahu. “Despite the fact that Rahu and Ketu cycles are a regular occurrence, it is the eclipse that adds to their darker mysteries: solar eclipses and lunar eclipses.”

Explaining why temples are closed during a solar eclipse, he states that it is because of the amount of negative energy released during ‘grahan’, which is of an “unusual magnitude”.

“Positive energy generally radiates from the idol in a clockwise motion. The flow of spiritual forces is disrupted during an eclipse — the aura around the idols. So, the doors that allow the sun’s rays in are closed and that the negativity generated by the planetary bodies does not affect the idols. The yantra impact in temples is also interrupted, which affects the devotees’ mood,” guruji explains.

He concludes by saying that our ancestors were aware of the eclipse’s impact on temples and humans. “The temple doors, therefore, were shut on particular days to diminish the effect of the eclipses on the aura of the idols and the state of mind of the believers.”

