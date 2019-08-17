Parsi New Year 2019: Significance of Navroz and the best ways to wish your loved ones

Its a special day for the Parsi community today as they celebrate their New Year. Known to be the single largest group of the Zoroastrian religious community, Parsis migrated to the then Gujarat region (part of which is now in Pakistan) when Persia was invaded by Islamic armies in the seventh century. While Zoroastrians across the world celebrated their New Year on March 21 this year, closer home the community is celebrating Navroz on August 17.

In India, majority of the Parsi community resides in Mumbai and Gujarat, where a regional holiday is observed on this day. Since people in India and Pakistan follow the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not take into account leap years, the Parsi New Year is celebrated in these countries about 200 days after it is celebrated across the world. However, the Iranian calendar across the world marks the Persian New Year on Spring Equinox.

The date of the festival, as per the Shahenshahi calendar, usually falls between July and August. It is also known as Jamshed-i-Nouroz, after the name of Persian king Jamshed who introduced the Parsi calendar. It is also celebrated in the USA and Middle-East with utmost fervour.

Significance

The celebrations begin on the eve of the New Year and is known as Pateti. It is believed that emperor Jamshed began the celebrations about 3,000 years ago on a day when both North Pole and South Pole had equal duration of day and night or the Spring Equinox. The day usually falls in the month of August, according to the Gregorian calendar. On this day, people pray for prosperity, health and wealth, and it is also believed to be the day of remittance of sins and repentance. Zoroastrians dedicate the day to cleaning their minds and souls from any evil deeds and thoughts and usher in positivity, peace and love.

Celebrations

People decorate their houses and wear new clothes on the occasion of Navroz. A visit to the Fire Temple or ‘Agiary’, is a ritual followed on Navroz where special prayers are offered. Offerings of fruits, milk, sandalwoods and flowers are made to the fire on this auspicious day. Once the religious rituals are done, Parsis celebrate the day with various delicacies.

Delicious Parsi cuisine like Prawn Patio, Mori Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Haleem, Akoori, Falooda, Ambakalya, Dhansak, Ravo, Sali Boti, Saffrom Pulao among others are enjoyed on this day as the Navroz spread.

We have curated a list of wishes and greetings to share with your family and friends. Navroz Mubarak!

*May each day of the coming year be vibrant, and also bring many reasons to celebrate.

Navroz mubarak!

*Subah ho ya shaam, din ho ya raat, hum nahi bhulenge aapse kehna aaj hai Jamshedi Navroz. Dua hai ki yeh din aapka khaas ho. Mubarak Navroz!

*All things bright and beautiful, all things good and true, all things fine and wonderful — all these my wishes for you on this day and always. NAVROZ MUBARAK!

*Sending my warm wishes for a happy Navroz! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May God bless you today and forever.

*May this year bring a lot of happiness without any hurdles and sorrows.

Navroz Mubarak

*May God paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours, peace, luck, success & joy.

Wish you and your family a very Happy Navroz!