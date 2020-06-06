A Parisian gallery is using winged hats to maintain social distancing among visitors

These winged hats have been designed by Dominique Pouzol. (Source: 59rivoli/Instagram) These winged hats have been designed by Dominique Pouzol. (Source: 59rivoli/Instagram)

An art gallery in Paris, 59 Rivoli, has come up with a unique way for visitors to maintain social distancing. For this, people coming to the gallery are being provided colourful paper hats with winged extensions.

The hats are modelled on headgear from the Song dynasty, which ruled China between 960 and 1279. The first emperor is said to have issued the order for wearing winged hats so that his officials could not gossip without being heard.

The extensions are supposed to keep wearers at a distance from each other to prevent exposure to the coronavirus infection. The hats have been designed by Dominique Pouzol. They are usually made of wire, cardboard, paper and acrylic paint, and are about one metre in diameter. Here’s a purple-yellow ‘distancing hat’ as the designer calls it:

Some of the hats designed by Pouzol also carry a political message like the rainbow-coloured ones to promote gay rights. “The hats are to protect us from Covid-19. But I said to myself perhaps they can also shield us from human viciousness, from small-minded people,” the designer said in a statement.

59 Rivoli opened its gates on June 5.

(With inputs from Reuters)

