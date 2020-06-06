A Parisian gallery is using winged hats to maintain social distancing among visitors

An art gallery in Paris, 59 Rivoli, has come up with a unique way for visitors to maintain social distancing. For this, people coming to the gallery are being provided colourful paper hats with winged extensions.
The hats are modelled on headgear from the Song dynasty, which ruled China between 960 and 1279. The first emperor is said to have issued the order for wearing winged hats so that his officials could not gossip without being heard.
The extensions are supposed to keep wearers at a distance from each other to prevent exposure to the coronavirus infection. The hats have been designed by Dominique Pouzol. They are usually made of wire, cardboard, paper and acrylic paint, and are about one metre in diameter. Here’s a purple-yellow ‘distancing hat’ as the designer calls it:
View this post on Instagram
Chapeau de distanciation violet et jaune,côté droit,fil de fer,carton,papier et peinture acrylique,Dominique Pouzol,2020.#couvre-chef,#distanciation sociale,#Zhejiang Daily,#coronavirus,#People's Daily,#China,#PDChina,#practice social distancing,#hand-made 1-meter-diameter,#Zhejiang,#COVID19,#COVID-19,#Hangzhou,#Dominique ANDRE,#domfrance,#Taïwan,#Taiwan,#dynastie Song,#hauts-de-forme,#social distancing headgear,#Song Dynasty,#gaokao,#Shanghai
Some of the hats designed by Pouzol also carry a political message like the rainbow-coloured ones to promote gay rights. “The hats are to protect us from Covid-19. But I said to myself perhaps they can also shield us from human viciousness, from small-minded people,” the designer said in a statement.
Read| Europe prepares post-corona, socially-distanced culture-fest
View this post on Instagram
Le grand jour est arrivé ! Le 59 RÉOUVRE ses portes ! Les artistes on hâte de vous retrouver ! Ramenez vos masques, on s’occupe du gel 😷🤩 On vous attend ! ✨ Horaires: tous les jours (sauf les lundis) de 13h à 20h 🎩 @dominiquepouzolartiste 📸 @francois_escriva @negin.rouhbakhsh . . #59rivoli #parisart #squatart #ruederivoli #aftersquat #chatelet #artgallery #parisartist
59 Rivoli opened its gates on June 5.
(With inputs from Reuters)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.