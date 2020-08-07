‘Don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits’: Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson has always openly talked about her fluid sexuality. (Source: parisjackson/Instagram) Paris Jackson has always openly talked about her fluid sexuality. (Source: parisjackson/Instagram)

Paris Jackson recently talked about how she has struggled to find a way to label her sexuality.

The model and singer had earlier opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she had come out at the age of 14. And while she dated both men and women, she did not identify with bisexuality, reported abcnews.com.

This time, she told People in an interview, “I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits.”

She added, “Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalise…We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful.”

A while ago, the 22-year-old had talked about her fluid sexuality in an episode of her Facebook Watch show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. “I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women…It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it’s literally just what are you like as a person,” she had said.

In her latest interview, she also talked about dealing with mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. “For me, I just try to practice meditation and DBT (dialectical behavior therapy), I try to surround myself with people, places and things that feed my soul and make me happy.”

Jackson, who also joined Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles further said, “There’s no such thing as ‘enough activism for the day.’ We all need to get to work and get our hands dirty. No one is going to do it for us.”

