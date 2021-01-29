Paris Hilton wants twins, starts IVF treatment with partner Carter Reum

"I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," she said. (Photo: AP Images)

Entrepreneur, singer, and actor Paris Hilton is all set to start a family with partner Carter Reum. She shared her future plans on Tuesday’s episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara Schiavocampo. The 39-year-old revealed that she has already initiated the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said to the host while admitting they want twins first. She further revealed that the idea was given to her by Kim Kardashian. “I’m happy she gave me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Speaking about the process, she added, “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. Just doing it together and having a partner who is just so supportive and always makes me feel like a princess and is so caring and amazing with me — is not that bad.” In the same vein, she spoke about her relationship with businessman Reum stressing that though they have known each other for a long time it was only recently that they reconnected and started dating. She is “100 percent” certain he is the one for her.

Speaking about the importance of love and family, she said. “I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally have a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”