Does Paris Hilton already have a name for her future daughter?

Paris Hilton, who got married to businessman Carter Reum in November 2021, has been considering motherhood for a while now, and in her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she spoke extensively about her marital life and how she wants “a couple of babies” now, “Probably, like, two or three.”

The 40-year-old told host Ellen that she even has a name picked for her future daughter.

“The girl is going to be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Marilyn, after my grandmother, and London, because it’s my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together.”

When she was asked about what she would name her other child, the actor and socialite said while she has a name picked for them, she does not want to reveal it. “I’m not gonna say it yet, because I’m scared someone will steal the name,” she told DeGeneres.

Last week, the House of Wax star had revealed to E! News’ Daily Pop that she “cannot wait” to have a child, and that motherhood is “definitely one of [her] top priorities”.

“I want probably two or three [kids]. I would want twins first… Or I don’t know, it’s hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did, then he would protect me, and things like that, in school,” she was quoted as saying.

The entrepreneur also gushed about her wedding, telling DeGeneres that she had told her husband to “go big or go home” while picking the engagement ring, which is a massive rock. She further shared details about their relationship, stating that she met Reum 15 years ago, “at one of my house parties”. They reconnected in 2019 and have been “inseparable” since.

“I found a hot nerd,” she joked.

