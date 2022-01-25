Paris Hilton on considering IVF and surrogacy for motherhood: ‘I would want twins first’

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy, American actor and socialite Paris Hilton has also shown interest in becoming a mother via assisted reproductive technology like IVF or even surrogacy.

The 40-year-old, who got married to businessman Carter Reum in a three-day ceremony in November 2021, revealed to E! News’ Daily Pop that she “cannot wait” to have a child, and that motherhood is “definitely one of [her] top priorities”.

When asked about how many kids she wants, the entrepreneur and hotel heiress said, “I want probably two or three [kids]. I would want twins first… Or I don’t know, it’s hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did, then he would protect me, and things like that, in school.”

She continued by saying, “Maybe a boy first.”

According to a report in People, Paris had begun the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in January 2021, calling her then-boyfriend Carter “so supportive”. During a podcast appearance on ‘The Trend Reporter with Mara‘, she had revealed that she was “researching IVF options” because it was “the only way” to guarantee she can have “twins that are a boy and a girl”.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she shared, adding that Kim Kardashian — who has two children born via a surrogate — was the one “who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it”.

“I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor,” Paris was quoted as saying. She also said at the time that she had already completed the egg retrieval procedure, necessary for surrogacy.

Speaking about her wedding celebrations, Paris told the host of Daily Pop about husband Carter, “I couldn’t be happier, he is just everything to me.” She also shared that her marriage celebrations were a “fairytale wedding dream come true”.

Amid reports of her husband having acted a bit like ‘groomzilla’ — a term coined to label difficult brides (bridezilla) and grooms — during the wedding celebrations, the actor said that he is “just very responsible”. “My mom and I are all over the place. So, I am so grateful to the groomzilla, because I don’t even know if the wedding would have happened if he wasn’t helping plan it.”

