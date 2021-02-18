Here’s how Paris Hilton’s diamond engagement ring was designed; watch video

Paris Hilton is engaged to boyfriend and venture capitalist Carter Reum. He proposed to the influencer while the two were celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island.

Hilton’s emerald cut diamond engagement ring, named “Paris”, was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Some interesting details about the ring were shared on parishilton.com. For instance, the diamonds on the ring were aligned seamlessly without metal by using a “tension setting”. And the ring appears to be lit from within.

Also Read | Paris Hilton wants twins, starts IVF treatment with partner Carter Reum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Hilton also gave us a sneak peek into the design process of the ring, on her YouTube channel. Take a look:

“A group of the finest diamond cutters, polishers, jewellers, and setters were assembled for this special project,” the website mentioned.

For the occasion, Hilton wore a white sequin Retrofete gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She teamed it with a Loschy crown and blingy fingerless gloves.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!” she told Vogue in an interview.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle