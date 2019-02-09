Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 3 – Feb 9)

This week saw a mix of styles at the airport with celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra opting for casual looks, while Kangana Ranaut and Nora Fatehi went all fashionable. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Alia Bhatt

Advertising

Alia Bhatt looked stylish in an all-black ensemble as she was clicked at the airport while leaving for Berlin film festival. The Raazi actor wore black coordinates that she matched with same-coloured footwear. Adding colour to her look, Bhatt carried a red handbag. She opted for a no make-up look and wore shades while keeping her hair open.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor looked uber chic in a purple Stella McCartney dress, which she teamed with a Burberry overcoat. With her hair let loose in soft curls, the actor kept her make-up minimal. She accessorised her look with a pair of shades and a Dior bag.

Parineeti Chopra

The Ishaqzaade actor opted for the classic look – pairing a white long shirt with blue jeans. Chopra carried an oversized handbag and kept her hair untied. She added a touch of bling to her look with golden loafers.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan chose comfort over style for his latest airport look. Donning a casual, sporty look, the Sui Dhaaga actor wore blue tracks which he teamed with a matching jacket and t-shirt. He completed the look with a black cap and white trainers.

Nora Fatehi

Advertising

Actor Nora Fatehi aced her airport look in a matching corset and slim pants with black and white check print. Added a bit of colour to her outfit with a red overcoat. With light makeup and hair let loose, Fatehi wore white-coloured boots

Whose look would you like to recreate?