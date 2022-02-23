‘Songs that I have created during the pandemic are yet to release and spread their magic’: Papon

Papon, the soulful voice behind songs like Kyon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Jiyein Kyun, Khumaar and Bulleya, says that it is just the beginning for him, “I feel I have to do a lot more.” And rightly so, as the singer goes on to share that he created many songs during the lockdown that are yet to be released — giving his fans a reason to rejoice. However, he also agreed that being a musician, especially in today’s time, is no mean feat and requires a lot of patience and dedication.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, the singer also talked about his repertoire, virtual vs physical music concerts, the popular trend of remixes, his pandemic experiences, and the power of music. Edited excerpts below:

You have an extremely versatile voice and have sung many melodious numbers. But which is your favourite song?

True, I have sung umpteen folk songs – right from participating in Coke Studio to ghazals and rock music in this genre, but still I feel I have to do a lot more. This is just the beginning for me; I still have miles to go! To be honest, it is quite difficult for me to say which one has been my favourite song, so I would rather seek the opinion of my listeners to tell me which songs of mine do they like the most.

The last two years have seen an increase in virtual shows. What is your opinion of the format vis-à-vis live performances?

The virtual show is an interesting concept considering the circumstances and situations we are in today. While we are sure that everyone has been enjoying listening/viewing their favourite singer/performers virtually from the comfort of their homes, live performances have a different charm that cannot be experienced virtually. While performing live, the energies and vibrations of the audience motivate you to bounce back even harder and create a magnificent aura that a virtual concert can never own. So, for me, it will always be the physical performance that will take credence.

What, according to you, is the most challenging thing about being a musician?

The most challenging thing about being a musician is to stay true to your music, especially considering today’s time and situation. As a singer/musician you need a lot of patience because your passion becomes your profession and then you get carried away by the commerce of it. Believing in yourself, your voice, your music, your favourite genre of music is something that helps you stick to the ground in the long run.

There are many platforms that now promote regional music. But in the mainstream, many of them are tweaked/remixed in an attempt ‘contemporise’. What do you feel about this trend?

I think the concept of tweaked and remixed versions will continue at least for some more time. Once you have created a strong liking for a song and have enjoyed it for a while, you would want to make it in your own way because you now love the song so much that it becomes a tribute. That is great because now your version has become a cover. But if you make a business out of creating remixes for every other song, then that becomes a disaster. At the end of the day, a remix can never make you feel connected emotionally and musically with the singer and other musicians who have devoted their passion towards creating the original version. If you think that remixes are the only way forward for you to become a good musician, you are highly mistaken because remixes can never bring back the evergreen quality that a piece of organic music gives birth to.

The pandemic only exacerbated things, starting with the shutting down of live music performances. How would you describe your pandemic experience, during which you also did a lot of relief work in your home state?

Pandemic for sure has been a life-altering phase in everyone’s life. Besides creating new and interesting music at home, I did some relief work to help the community. Travelling was not an option so to keep myself motivated and cheerful, I involved myself in some relief work and that really helped me a lot. In fact, all the songs that I have created throughout the pandemic are yet to be released and spread their magic.

What would you say about the power of music in bringing peace to people, and helping them heal mentally and emotionally? Did it personally help you amid the pandemic?

With each passing day, the more I live life, I experience different things and I learn, learn a lot. They say that music is one of the finest arts and I cannot agree more with it. What makes music and in fact every other thing the finest of the arts is the vibrations that come along with it. In the last two years, the world has gone through a lot. Considering music as a sole medium of healing, the ‘Me For My City 4.0’ campaign is one of its kind blend of vibrations, emotions and joyfulness. Folk music is something that binds the whole of India and its culture in one string. By being a part of this campaign I couldn’t agree more on how important it becomes for all of us to connect with our inner self. From yoga to spirituality to telepathy, everything is a vibration and when it comes to being mentally and emotionally happy and strong, music tops the list. It is the ultimate solution to all your insecurities and weaknesses that hinder your growth at an individual level.

You will be judging contestants as part of the campaign; what qualities do you think a good singer should have?

To become a good singer, you must practice intensively, train with a Guru, work on your skills and never run out of patience and confidence. Your voice should have a texture and should connect with yourself first before connecting with other people. Personally, I appreciate different textures of different voices. Every voice is unique and that is something I look up to when listening to new talent. That fascinates me a lot. If you have a texture to your voice, you should consider yourself blessed and nurture it with much passion and confidence by staying true to your vocals and yourself.

