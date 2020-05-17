Papaya face masks are a thing and you should try them, too

The benefits of papaya are many. (Source: Getty Images) The benefits of papaya are many. (Source: Getty Images)

Summer calls for a healthy beauty regime. It might be difficult in light of the current pandemic, but the good thing is most solutions are tucked away at our homes and all we need is to just look.

The health benefits of papaya need no introduction, but did you know you can use it to make various kinds of face masks? It keeps the skin hydrated and tightens it.

Here are some of them.

Papaya, honey, and lemon face mask

The antibacterial properties present in all the three ingredients help in combating with acne. Take one-fourth ripe papaya and add one table spoon of honey and half a table spoon of lemon juice. Mix this well and apply it on your face. Keep it for some time and then wash off.

Papaya and egg white face mask

Take one-fourth ripe papaya and one egg white. Mash the papaya and make it into a puree. Add the egg white and mix it well. Apply this on your face for 10-15 minutes and then with warm water, scrub it well. You will notice a glow almost instantly.

Papaya, cucumber and banana face mask

Take one-fourth cup of ripe papaya, half a cucumber and one fourth cup of banana cut into pieces. Mash them into a smooth paste an apply it on your face and neck. Wash it off with warm water after 15 minutes. Your face will look visibly clearer.

Papaya and turmeric face mask

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric is well known. In order to make this mask, take half a cup of papaya and half a spoon of turmeric. Make it into a paste and apply it on your face. Wash it after 10 minutes and any inflammation will be considerably reduced.

Papaya and tomato face mask

This works wonders to remove tan. Take four small cubes of papaya and mix it with the pulp of one tomato. Apply the paste on your face and notice the difference for yourself.

Which one are you going to try?

