Pantone announces Colour of the Year 2021

This is the second time in the history that the institution is choosing two colours at once. (Photo: Pantone/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

This year has been like none other, and in keeping with the same, Pantone — the official global colour authority and provider of professional colour language standards for the design community — this year has announced not one but two colours for 2021.

The contrasting colours — namely, PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating — have been described as “a marriage of colour conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”

In a press statement, Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said: “The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer.” “As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolize thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of color to engage and connect.”

“The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” shared Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

The colour Illuminating is described as a “bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power”, while Ultimate Grey is “emblematic of solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation.”

“These two independent colors that come together to create an aspirational color pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine-filled day,” Pantone said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd