Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

From ‘paneer pasanda’ to ‘pornstar martini’ cocktail: What Indians Google-searched in 2022

Google Search, Google Search foods trends, foods trends in India, Google Search for Indian foods, Google Year in Search 2022, Year in Search (YIS), foods, paneer pasanda recipe, queen elizabeth, rishi sunak, indian express newsPaneer pasanda is a famous Indian dish; it topped Google searches this year. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
As the year draws to a close, we look back at the events that happened in the last 12 months from the prism of culture, food and lifestyle.

While 2021 continued to be dotted by Covid-19 pandemic, 2022 was refreshing in terms of vaccine/booster availability, a new lease of life and more freedom, and some groundbreaking global happenings from a socio-political standpoint, among others.

ALSO READ |The Word of the Year goes goblin mode

According to ‘Google Year in Search 2022’, which shares interesting snippets of what people looked up online, food lovers seem to have rustled up some dishes by looking at their recipes online. Among them were ‘modak’ recipes, which was in continuation from previous year, along with ‘pornstar martini’, which is a passion fruit-flavoured cocktail.

‘Paneer pasanda’ recipe topped the list that also featured the famous cocktail ‘sex on the beach’, containing vodka, peaches, orange juice, cranberry juice, etc. Interestingly, ‘paneer pasanda’ also topped the list of global recipes. Indians also looked up recipes for ‘chicken soup’, ‘malai kofta’, ‘pizza margherita’, ‘pancake’, ‘paneer burji’ and ‘anarse’, which is a famous rice-based biscuit, commonly consumed during Diwali in states like Maharashtra and Bihar. It is made with jaggery, rice, poppy seed, ghee, etc.

Beyond food, Indians also looked up ways to play Wordle, searching specifically for ‘Wordle how to play’. They also wanted to know ‘how to make banana bread‘ and ‘how to stop motions during pregnancy‘.

ALSO READ |Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year 2022 revealed (Hint: It is inspired by Wordle)

In terms of personalities, there was an interest in Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi, who were Googled, along with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and Hollywood actor Amber Heard, who was recently embroiled in a defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Under “events that created breaking news”, Indians were curious to read up on singer Lata Mangeshkar’s passing, Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, singer KK’s death, and Bappi Lahiri’s passing, among others.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:00:27 pm
