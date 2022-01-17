Pandit Birju Maharaj Quotes: Inspiring words of the legendary maestro on kathak, life and dance

Birju Maharaj lines, Birju Maharaj dance quotes: Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was born in 1938, breathed his last in the wee hours of Monday, January 17, 2022 at his Delhi home. The legendary dancer was an artiste par excellence who was known for not just taking Kathak to a global audience, but also for his love of music, and people.

He was also a man of wise words and had a unique sense of humour, kathak exponent Shovana Narayan recollected on his passing away at the age of 83. “He truly touched the lives of so many people with not just his art, but also his warmth, words, and enthusiasm for life. It is truly an end of an era,” Narayan told indianexpress.com.

On his passing way, here are some of his most notable quotes that have remained and will continue to be a part of India’s art and culture space.

*”Dance is nature. Listen to your heart. It dances with its own rhythm. The biggest thing that classical dance and music does to you is help attain balance between your mind and soul.”

*”I do not spend myself on anything barring dance. I wish to create an atmosphere which aims at bringing back to dance all that sensitivity and delicate aesthetics which are threatened in this age of violence. Art has to exult and to elevate.”

*”Earlier one person would do a sam and the audience 10 feet away knew that a new tukda was about to begin, but now, 50 of us did the same movement with the same precision; the audience even two hundred feet away knew and understood. Yes, we connected to many because we were many presenting one. We simply enlarged ourselves by being many more of us and we engulfed the stage.”

*”Solo dance was complete by one. Now because everybody is bored, feeling bored by one dancer only they are taking 10,20 people.”

*It’s sad that the art form is not appreciated in its place of origin, Lucknow, despite being popular across the globe.

