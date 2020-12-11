scorecardresearch
Friday, December 11, 2020
Amid pandemic, this Indian couple delivered their wedding food to guests’ doorstep

The couple not only organised a webcast of their wedding for the guests but also arranged for doorstep delivery of the food.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 11, 2020 4:40:42 pm
wedding meal, pandemic weddingThe food was delivered in four baskets along with instructions about the order in which the food was to be served. (Source: shivani/Twitter)

From minimal events to virtual rituals, the quintessential big fat Indian weddings have undergone quite a makeover during the pandemic. Adding to the trend, a couple not only organised a webcast of their wedding for the guests but also arranged for doorstep delivery of the food.

A Twitter user recently shared pictures of a wedding invite. It read, “We request you to honour by accepting the kalyana sappadu (wedding feast) that we will deliver to your home…”

The wedding invite also mentioned the menu in detail — with pictures of tiffin carriers labelled as per the foods it would contain, along with that of plantain leaf with instructions on the ordering of serving food. The guests received four colourful baskets of wedding food while being at home.

Also Read |Weddings in pandemic: Smaller guest lists, temperature checks for safe celebrations

Netizens seemed to be quiet impressed. “I would say that’s a fine idea! In fact this rule of limited guests should stay forever. Would reduce food wastage to some extent!” a user wrote.

“I can’t believe the level of detail. I never knew that each item had a specific place on the banana leaf,” another wrote,

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

What do you think of the idea?

