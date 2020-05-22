Pamper yourself this weekend with this easy DIY natural hair mask

The health of your hair is also dependent on your diet and activity. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) The health of your hair is also dependent on your diet and activity. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Your hair is your best accessory” is a quote we have seen floating on the internet, but are we really doing enough for our hair? While our skincare routine is on point and so is our diet, is our mane getting the kind of attention it needs? If your answer happens to be no, then you are in just the right place. Check out this all-natural DIY easy hair mask. Try it out this weekend and you will surely thank us after witnessing the effects!

Steps

*In a bowl, mash a banana using a fork and add 2 tablespoons of honey. Give it a mix and add 4 tablespoons each of coconut oil and olive oil. Mix it all together until you have a runny mixture.

*Once it is mixed, take sections of your hair and apply the mixture throughout your hair and let it dry for two hours.

*After two hours, wash your hair with warm water and shampoo thoroughly.

Result: This promises smooth silky hair with easily available ingredients!

