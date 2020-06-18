Pamper yourself this weekend with a red wine facial

The red wine facial can be done at home easily. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The red wine facial can be done at home easily. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Have you considered the goodness of red wine for skincare? While the health benefits of wine are aplenty and have been discussed widely, the skincare benefits, especially when used externally, have not been explored much. Red wine, though, is known to benefit the skin immensely. And while it is always advisable to get a facial by a professional, if you are wary of visiting a salon, you can treat yourself to something luxurious while at home. Here is a simple step-by-step guide.

* Before you begin any facial, you need to clean your skin. A cleanser, therefore, is a must. This, too, can be made using wine. Just take two spoons of lemon juice, two spoons of red wine, mix them together and apply it on the face using a clean cotton ball or a pad.

* The next step has to be exfoliation. For this, you need to mix two spoons of the red wine with one spoon of powdered rice to make a paste. Massage on the face, and then after a few minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.

* Steaming your face will be the next step. You can do it with a steaming appliance and plain water. Make sure you are careful with the liquid. It can take care of the blackheads and whiteheads on the face.

* Once done, make a face pack using one spoon of honey, two spoons of yogurt, and two spoons of red wine. Mix them all together, and apply it on the face. Let it sit for 20 minutes at least, after which you can wash it off with lukewarm water.

* The final step is toning. To do this, simply apply some rosewater on the face to finish the facial. It will leave you feeling fresh. You can wash the face with regular water afterwards.

So, will you be trying this interesting facial?

