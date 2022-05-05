Juhi Parmar shares two-in-one hair, face pack using a wonder ingredient

One must always take out time from their busy schedule to pamper the self. Doing so not only feels good physically but is also beneficial for mental health. As such, actor Juhi Parmar, who swears by DIY home remedies, recently shared a two-in-one pack that is beneficial for the skin and hair — and perfect for day dedicated to self-care!

All you need for this pamper pack are fenugreek seeds! According to her, fenugreek seeds are a powerhouse of antioxidants, and when soaked are extremely good for skin and hair health.

Here’s how.

For hair

*In a glass jar, add fenugreek seeds, water. Soak overnight.

*Transfer the water (without the seeds) to a spray bottle. Spray on the roots of your hair and massage.

*Leave it for 15-20 minutes. Wash with plain water.

How is it useful?

Excellent for fighting dandruff, and reviving damaged hair, fenugreek seeds also prevents hairfall and premature greying. It moisturises the scalp and hair deeply, she said.

But instead of throwing the seeds away, you can use them on your skin.

How?

*Grind the seeds with a little water to make a coarse paste.

*Apply it on your face.

*Leave it for 15-20 minutes.

*Wash it off with plain water.

“From being a secret for glowing skin to actually working as a cleanser as well as a toner, there’s nothing like natural benefits of these seeds. So if you need something to give you that extra glow with anti-ageing properties and exfoliation, go for this simple solution!” she said.

