Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Pamela Anderson says vegans make better lovers, explains why

Pamela Anderson posted a series of tweets claiming that following a plant-based diet improves stamina in the bedroom

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 20, 2021 8:00:48 pm
pamela andersonPamela Anderson has been on a plant-based diet for almost 30 years. (file)

Pamela Anderson believes following a plant-based diet can make one a better lover.

The 53-year-old actor, who has been on a plant-based diet for almost 30 years, made the claim while speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB). “Cholesterol hardens your arteries, but not much else. That’s what I hear. I’m vegan, I’m fairly confident in that statement. Absolutely I think. But I think I’ve always had a lit of fun in that department,” she reportedly said.

The discussion resulted from a tweet by the actor prior to the show that read, “Vegans make better lovers. The cholesterol in meat, eggs and dairy causes hardening of the arteries (and not much else!)”

“It slows blood flow to all the body’s organs, not just the heart. You can improve your overall health and increase stamina in the bedroom by going vegan. A healthy body is a sexy body, and eating meat isn’t healthy. It’s been linked to heart disease, diabetes, strokes, and obesity – which are major causes of erectile dysfunction,” she further added.

Host Piers Morgan, however, responded to Anderson’s claims, saying, “I’m a meat-eater and I can assure you fun things happen to us, too!”

GMB’s Dr Hilary Jones said, “You could eat chips all day and still have a vegan diet. If you’re educated and knowledgeable about veganism, of course, you can have all the nutrients that you need but of course, it’s very difficult. The amount of cholesterol you eat in meat and dairy, the blood flow to the rest of your body becomes restricted,” as reported by Daily Mail.

