Palindrome Week 2022: Know about its history, and why February is unique

Today is the first palindrome of the year, since the day reads 2-22-22. A palindrome is a sequence of numbers, words, or phrases that read the same back to front as they do front to back. For instance, the word ‘race car’.

While 2021, that just went by, had a total of 22 palindrome dates — including the US Inauguration Day — in 2022, the month of February itself has 10 palindrome dates, which are:

* 2-2-22

* 2-20-22

* 2-21-22

* 2-22-22 (being referred to as ‘Twosday’ around the world)

* 2-23-22

* 2-24-22

* 2-25-22

* 2-26-22

* 2-27-22

* 2-28-22

This means that the next few days will all be palindromes.

Interestingly, today’s date is both a palindrome and an ‘ambigram’. An ambigram is one where the word reads the same upside down. So, the date 22-02-2022 is the same backward to forward as it is forward to backward, and also looks the exact same upside down!

History of palindromes

It is said that the very word itself — ‘palindrome’ — was first introduced by one Henry Peacham in 1638. Interestingly, the first known palindrome is in Latin, dating back to the Roman times; it reads: “Sator arepo tenet opera rotas”, which is loosely translated to, “The sower Arepo leads with his hand the plough”, or “The sower Arepo holds the wheels with effort.”

The Sator square is a word square containing a Latin palindrome with Christian associations and hypothetical magical properties. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) The Sator square is a word square containing a Latin palindrome with Christian associations and hypothetical magical properties. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Palindromes, however, are said to have been found in ancient Sanskrit and Greek as well.

Even though English writers cited Latin and Greek palindromes in their literary work, poet John Taylor is believed to have coined one in 1614 that read: “Lewd did I live, & evil I did dwel”. This sentence is considered to be the first English-language palindrome.

In English, there are many word pairs which are understood to be palindromes. Examples include,

– desserts and stressed

– drawer and reward

– time and emit

Besides ‘race car’, some English words like ‘civic’, ‘kayak’, ‘madam’, etc., are all palindromes. Then, there are proper nouns like ‘Anna’, ‘Eve’, ‘Bob’, ‘Hannah’, as well.

Many cultures and spirituality seekers around the world also believe that a palindrome date can bring good fortune. As such, they use their ‘power of thoughts’ to manifest the life of their choice on these special dates.

