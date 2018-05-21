Palace releases first official wedding photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Official wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte was captured inside Windsor Castle. (Source: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP) Official wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte was captured inside Windsor Castle. (Source: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Two days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony, their official wedding photos were released by the palace on Monday. Three images of the newlyweds along with other members of the royal family were shared on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages of the Royal Family and Kensington Palace. Photographed on the day of the royal wedding following the carriage procession, the beautiful images were captured by Alexi Lubomirski, who also took their engagement photos.

While the first photo released by the palace includes family members of the couple, the second one is with the bridesmaids and pageboys and the third one is a candid photo of the newlyweds.

The first official photo includes — the Queen, Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Taken in The Green Drawing Room of the Windsor Castle, it also includes Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother and only one from the bride’s side who attended the wedding.

An official wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor Castle taken on Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP) An official wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor Castle taken on Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The second photo is similar to Kate and William’s wedding photo and shows the happy couple with four adorable page boys and six bridesmaids. A beaming Princess Charlotte and Prince George in this photo are too cute to ignore.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP) In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

And last but not the least is the stunning black-and-white portrait of the Duchess and Duke of Sussex sitting on the East Terrace of the Windsor Castle. The breathtaking photo of the couple sharing a light moment gives the same romantic vibe captured during their engagement photoshoot taken on the steps of Frogmore House. The Duchess, seen here, sans here elaborative veil, that had references to 53 commonwealth nations, is seen holding her wedding bouquet, as her husband could stop grinning.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP) This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Sharing the photos on Facebook, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex thanked everyone for their love and support. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world,” the post added.

