‘Wasn’t intentional’: Pakistani model apologises after backlash over bareheaded photo at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

A day after facing the heat over her bareheaded photoshoot in the premises of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistani model Sauleha issued an apology on her Instagram account.

“Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasn’t done to hurt anyone sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I don’t respect there culture. I am sorry. And I just saw people taking pictures and I took a lot of Sikh pictures too there. I wouldn’t have done it at the first place (sic),” she wrote.

For the uninitiated, the model came under scrutiny after her bareheaded pictures taken at the Gurdwara went viral yesterday. The pictures were posted by a clothing brand — Mannat Clothing — for which the model reportedly did the photoshoot.

National spokesman of Shiromani Akali Dal and president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to call out this “unacceptable” act.

Such behaviour & act at pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable!

Covering one’s head in a gurdwara is a mandatory practice and a display of respect for the religious place.

Further, the model added that she “respects the Sikh culture” and will be careful about this in future.

“I respect the Sikh culture very much and I am sorry to all the Sikh community. These pictures were just a part of a memory that I went there. Nothing more, nothing less. However, in future, I will always be more clear about these things and refrain to do such acts,” she added.

