Five creative activities to help you unwind at home

With lockdown 2.0, we have become more restless and are constantly looking for new activities to try. So if you too are wondering how to make each passing day a productive one or remotely interesting, you are on the right page. Here are five creative activities which will help you unwind and feel calm.

Trust us and give them a try.

Doodling

Try your hand at doodling, it is known to have a calming effect. Just put on your headphones, play your favourite playlist, get your hands on a white sheet, a black pen and just begin. Let your hands flow, you will be surprised at what comes out!

Dance session

Boredom hitting you hard? Just turn up the music and play your favourite peppy song or simply dance to Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira. The best part about this? Apart from making you feel happy, it helps you burn those calories.

Painting

This is your time to rekindle your childhood passion. Sit down with your paints, a brush and your sheet and fill your canvas with all your favourite shades.

Switching things at home

Bored of looking at the same furniture setting? Switch things up a little by adding a photo frame or a flower vase to your favourite corner. You could paint the walls or simply add fairy lights too. A little change goes a long way. Just begin and decorate your room and see how things turn out for you.

Recreate makeup looks

Remember how we used to look for occasions to apply makeup? Well, even though there’s no occasion, you can still apply makeup and feel good. You can recreate Disha Patani’s pink eye makeup tutorial or simply brush up your eyeshadow blending skills; and while you are at, capture a few pictures. Record a timeline and watch your blending game become A1. Or you could start with the basic and try perfecting that winged eyeliner.

How are you spending your days in isolation?

