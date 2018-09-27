Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

#MeToo: Here’s why Padma Lakshmi did not talk about being raped for 32 years

The Easy Exotic author, described allegedly being raped at the age of 16 by her then-boyfriend back in the '80s and said she was horrified and ashamed about it.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 11:11:47 am
Padma Lakshmi, hollywood, entertainment Padma Lakshmi opens up about rape and sexual consent. (Source: AP)
Related News

In an op-ed published in the New York Times, American chef and author Padma Lakshmi said she was raped at the age of 16 by her then-boyfriend, and explained her decision to open up about it for the first time, 32 years later. The 48-year-old Top Chef host’s article was prompted by allegations pointing to US President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

Trump replied to the allegations in support of Kavanaugh, tweeting “I have no doubt that, if the attack… was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.” He also asked Christine Blasey Ford to make compliant public “so that we can learn the date, time, and place”.

In a reply to Trump, using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, which has become a platform and outlet for survivors to share why they never reported their assault, Lakshmi wrote, “President Trump tweeted that if what Ford said was true, she would have filed a police report years ago. But I understand why both women would keep this information to themselves. For years, I did the same thing.” Well, not anymore.

Read the tweets here.

The Top Chef host also shared how the tragic and unfortunate events made her unable to trust anyone around her. Reportedly, it almost took her a decade to talk about these incidents with her partners and her therapist.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement