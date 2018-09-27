MeToo: Here’s why Padma Lakshmi did not talk about being raped for 32 years

Padma Lakshmi opens up about rape and sexual consent. (Source: AP) Padma Lakshmi opens up about rape and sexual consent. (Source: AP)

In an op-ed published in the New York Times, American chef and author Padma Lakshmi said she was raped at the age of 16 by her then-boyfriend, and explained her decision to open up about it for the first time, 32 years later. The 48-year-old Top Chef host’s article was prompted by allegations pointing to US President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

Trump replied to the allegations in support of Kavanaugh, tweeting “I have no doubt that, if the attack… was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.” He also asked Christine Blasey Ford to make compliant public “so that we can learn the date, time, and place”.

In a reply to Trump, using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, which has become a platform and outlet for survivors to share why they never reported their assault, Lakshmi wrote, “President Trump tweeted that if what Ford said was true, she would have filed a police report years ago. But I understand why both women would keep this information to themselves. For years, I did the same thing.” Well, not anymore.

I was 7 the first time I was sexually assaulted. He was a relative of my mom’s second husband. I told my folks and they sent me away. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

The second time I was 16 years old and a virgin. He was my boyfriend. “Date rape” wasn’t discussed in the 80’s. I was horrified and ashamed. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

The third time I was assaulted I was 23. I thought that no one would believe me, because no one wanted to stand up to him. I had seen the way Anita Hill was treated when she came forward. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

The Top Chef host also shared how the tragic and unfortunate events made her unable to trust anyone around her. Reportedly, it almost took her a decade to talk about these incidents with her partners and her therapist.

