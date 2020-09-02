This year has been a mix of misery and elation: Padma Lakshmi on her 50th birthday

Padma Lakshmi just celebrated her 50th birthday. (Source: padmalakshmi/Instagram)

Padma Lakshmi turned 50 on September 1, 2020. On the occasion, the American author, activist, model and television host took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, reflecting on how the pandemic-ridden world impacted her.

Posting pictures of herself in bikini, the Top Chef host wrote, “This year (2020) has been a mix of misery and elation.” Lakshmi expressed that even though she was “lucky”, there were many others across the world who were deeply impacted by COVID-19. And in the wake of the crisis, she “felt an impending doom, a creeping anxiety” that she “could not shake”.

The 50-year-old also recalled the unfortunate death of George Floyd and the Black uprising that followed thereafter. “Then another Black life was taken and it was good that we all rose up- but so painful too. So painful that some of our fellow Americans could not even bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, some who hold our highest offices,” she remarked.

At the same time, the pandemic brought family members closer to one another, and Lakshmi experienced the same. “We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time-all under one roof. We became closer,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the food expert also started a new show called Taste the Nation that premiered in June 2020. Talking about its success, Lakshmi further wrote, “‘Taste the Nation’ was well received beyond my wildest dreams…The episode with my mother and littlehands felt like a tribute to all my mother and millions of other immigrant parents had sacrificed.”

Talking about how her experiences over the years helped her evolve, the mother-of-one added, “I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me.”

