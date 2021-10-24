Words like ‘climate catastrophe’, ‘eco-anxiety’ added to Oxford English Dictionary

It is that tie of the year when new words are being added to dictionaries. A report in The Independent states that the present situation and the perils embedded in it have percolated in the words chosen. The Oxford English Dictionary has added words like “climate catastrophe”, “net zero” and “eco-anxiety”, the report states. It further says that “global heating” has also been added.

Apart from this words like “climate crisis”, “climate strike” and “climate justice” have been added. This update, the report goes on to inform, has been “dedicated to exploring the new language around climate change, has been launched ahead of Cop26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will see world leaders meet in Glasgow next month”.

“As world leaders come together to seek solutions to the climate change problem, it has been fascinating, if at times somewhat alarming, to delve deeper into the language we use, both now and in the past, to talk about climate and sustainability,” Trish Stewart, science editor at the Oxford English Dictionary, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The very real sense of urgency that is now upon us is reflected in our language. What happens next depends on so many factors but, one thing we can be sure of is that our language will continue to evolve and to tell the story.”

