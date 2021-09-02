Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine team receive ‘hero’ award at GQ Men of the Year 2021

The team behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, including professors Sarah Gilbert and Catherine Green, have been awarded at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards. They were given the “Heroes of the Year” award for the first time ever.

The vaccine team was recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, reports Evening Standard. Professor Gilbert was made a ‘dame’ for helping mastermind the new vaccine. Professor Green, on the other hand, was awarded an OBE for services to science and public.

Getting glam for #gqawards tonight. Thanks Jemma and Charlotte!!😍 pic.twitter.com/iTmkB6wssd — Catherine Green (@CathGreenLab) September 1, 2021

The magazine has previously honoured individual women in its awards like Michaela Coel for Creative Icon and Lashana Lynch for Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actress in 2020.

This time last year we had just finished manufacturing the first pint of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 for the trial. Today Az/SII have delivered a quarter of a billion doses, and Steve and Karen just put one in my arm. Thanks to everyone involved. Feels great. #vaccineswork pic.twitter.com/yqBCK7OVdo — Catherine Green (@CathGreenLab) April 23, 2021

Also present at the event virtually was Prince Harry who joined in from California, dressed in a traditional black velvet tuxedo. “The Oxford team have done their part. They are heroes of the highest order who gave us an instrument to fight this disease. They are our nation’s pride, and we are deeply indebted to their service. For the rest of us-including global governments, pharmaceutical leaders, and heads of business-we have to keep doing our part,” he said in his speech.

“These are two exceptional people-with a remarkable team-who are a bulwark of humanity,” he added.

The vaccine team developed a “world-changing response to Covid-19” and announced it in November 2020. It is now the most-used vaccine in the word and widely accepted for global travel, according to Independent.

