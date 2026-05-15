If you’re feeling overwhelmed by everyday tasks, you might be experiencing ‘functional freeze’

Learn how to break free from the freeze and regain control of your life. (Unsplash)

Feeling paralysed and overwhelmed by daily tasks? You might be experiencing functional freeze, a psychological state in which your body and mind hit the brakes in response to stress.

Imagine facing a mountain lion. Your body instinctively reacts – fight, flight, or freeze. Functional freeze is akin to that freeze response, but triggered by everyday stressors – work deadlines, looming bills, or even making a phone call. Unlike the fight-or-flight response, where you take action, the freeze response shuts you down.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Neerja Agarwal, psychologist and co-founder of Emoneeds, explained, “The brain perceives these stressors as threats, leading to feelings of helplessness and inaction.” This can create a vicious cycle of guilt and anxiety, further intensifying the freeze.