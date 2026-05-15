If you’re feeling overwhelmed by everyday tasks, you might be experiencing ‘functional freeze’

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Feeling paralysed and overwhelmed by daily tasks? You might be experiencing functional freeze, a psychological state in which your body and mind hit the brakes in response to stress.
Imagine facing a mountain lion. Your body instinctively reacts – fight, flight, or freeze. Functional freeze is akin to that freeze response, but triggered by everyday stressors – work deadlines, looming bills, or even making a phone call. Unlike the fight-or-flight response, where you take action, the freeze response shuts you down.
Dr Neerja Agarwal, psychologist and co-founder of Emoneeds, explained, “The brain perceives these stressors as threats, leading to feelings of helplessness and inaction.” This can create a vicious cycle of guilt and anxiety, further intensifying the freeze.
People with high-stress sensitivity or a history of trauma are more prone to functional freeze. It can also affect individuals experiencing burnout, where the sheer volume of responsibilities surpasses their coping mechanisms. In these cases, the brain tries to protect itself by shutting down, leaving the individual feeling stuck, Dr Agarwal explained.
The good news is that functional freeze isn’t a permanent state. By implementing some key strategies, you can overcome this hurdle and regain control of your life, Dr Agarwal said.
Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques: Practices like deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation can help calm the nervous system and bring your brain out of the freeze state. Dr. Agarwal emphasizes the importance of mindfulness, stating it can help “reduce anxiety and bring the brain out of the freeze state.”
Small Steps, Big Wins: Don’t try to conquer mountains on the first day. Begin by breaking down overwhelming tasks into smaller, manageable chunks. Completing these smaller tasks can build momentum and a sense of accomplishment, boosting your confidence and motivation to tackle bigger challenges.
Seek Support: Talking to a therapist or counselor can provide personalized strategies and tools to manage stress and navigate overwhelming situations. A professional can help you identify your triggers and develop coping mechanisms to prevent future freeze responses.
Move Your Body: Regular exercise releases endorphins, natural mood enhancers that can combat the negative effects of stress. Physical activity also improves sleep and overall well-being, further equipping you to manage stress and prevent the freeze response.
Functional freeze may feel like an overwhelming roadblock, but with a combination of self-care strategies and professional support, you can regain control and break free from its grip. Remember, you don’t have to face this alone. With the right tools and resources, you can move forward and tackle your daily tasks with confidence.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.