Over 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes

August 11, 2022 3:30:51 pm
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
“It’s going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out, and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs into eventually into ever-loving home,” said Kitty Block, president and chief executive of the U.S. Humane Society.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Shelters from South Elgin, Illinois, to Pittsburgh have begun receiving the dogs, which will get medical exams, vaccinations and other treatments before becoming available for adoption.
Subscriber Only Stories
In May, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Envigo RMS LLC alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility in Cumberland, Virginia. In June, parent company Inotiv Inc said it would close the facility. In July, Envigo settled with the government, without paying any fines.
Inotiv did not respond to a request for comment.
Government inspectors found beagles there were being killed instead of receiving care for easily treated conditions; nursing mother beagles were denied food; the food they received contained maggots, mold and feces; and over an eight-week period, 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure, the Humane Society said in a statement. Some were injured when attacked by other dogs in overcrowded conditions, it added.
The beagle rescue effort began much earlier, according Bill Stanley, a Republican state senator for Virginia. “I tried to shut them down in 2019, but was not successful. But over the years, we never stopped fighting.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Almatti dam water discharge raised to two lakh cusecs
Motorola G62 5G launched in India, starts at Rs 17,999
Surat: Man dies after bike hits parked truck from behind
Agniveer Recruitment 2022: IAF declares result for Agniveervayu; here’s how to check result, eligibility
Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis seal their wedding with a kiss, see photos
Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 21 years of Dil Chahta Hai: ‘A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine’
Satellite images, photos play key role as Russia, Ukraine spar over warplane destruction in Crimea blasts
Living with HIV, he needs quick access to ART drugs
Wife says Shrikant Tyagi attended BJP events but abandoned by party now
Scindia orders probe after video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces
Jayawardene picks Babar Azam as player who can dethrone Root as top Test batter
Gas prices dip just below USD 4 for the first time in 5 months in US