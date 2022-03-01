scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

Make your outdoor space summer-ready with these simple decor tips

A set of chairs or sofas made in materials like wicker, bamboo look stunning and aesthetic

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022 9:40:37 pm
A set of chairs or sofas made in materials like wicker, bamboo look stunning and aesthetic. (Photo: PR handout)

Winters are almost over, and while we wait for summers, many of us would want to redo our spaces. It is a season when, after many dull and dreary months, the energy returns and the desire to take up new projects also comes back.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️ 

According to Vipul Pirgal and Divyansh Sanklecha, the founders of Curio Casa, if you have a little outdoor space, you can make it summer ready. “The glory of a balcony, garden, or patio comes alive in the summer light. Having yourself an outdoor space any time of the year is wonderful, but more so on a warm sunny day. A little addition here, a few little shifts there and your sweet little haven is all set,” they say.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are some fool-proof tips and tricks, as shared by Pirgal and Sanklecha, you can put to use to seamlessly transform your outdoor space; read on.

ALSO READ |Five ways to make your home feel more luxurious

* To begin with, get your basic furniture in place. A set of chairs or sofas made in materials like wicker, bamboo look stunning and aesthetic. You could invest in a parasol for days when the sun is strong, and if you want to unwind and lounge after a long day of work.

* A large centre table is a must, where you can get the family together and enjoy your evening tea and snacks, with a side of some fun board games.

* Ottomans come handy when you are hosting guests. They are easily movable and look adorable, while being functional.

home decor, home decor ideas, how to make your home summer ready, home decor ideas for summer, summer home decor, ideas, indian express news A swing is a fun addition! (Photo: PR handout)

* Flowers make everything better, and vases can beautify any space. Have giant vases with vibrant flowers set in your outdoor space. These will make the already-bright days more enchanting.

* A hammock or a swing is a fun addition. You can get busy with your favourite book, or scroll through social media, all while relaxing on a swing.

ALSO READ |From colours to lighting: Home decor tips for a small space

* Some fairy lights and lamps would make the place look stunning. Imagine hosting a barbeque for your friends and the whole space looks like a starry dream!

* If you have a large space, you could also have an area dedicated to kids. Kids love summers, and having a space for them to play, will be interesting.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

This is home
Chennai Photo Biennale 2022: Exploring the various facets of home amid the pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement