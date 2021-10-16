Organic vs normal soaps: Know the difference

We all may think that its just soap — something that helps wash off the impurities and makes us feel fresh. But is it so? “Well, she short answer is, absolutely not!” says Namrata Reddy, co- founder of Satliva. However, the market is flooded with various soaps — from regular to organic. So how do you know which one to use?

“Think of soap as the one component of your daily routine that has the potential to seep into every pore on every inch of your skin, and then ask yourself, what would you like — harsh chemicals and detergents or nourishing and luxurious natural oils? This is ultimately the big difference between organic and ‘normal’ soaps,” she said.

Below, she shares some basic yet essential differences between the two.

Organic soaps are more sustainable: Sustainability is a responsibility that lies with both the producer and the consumer. As brands should start shifting towards more sustainable production practices, consumers should also consume sustainably. The very foundation of organic products is that their source material is produced without the addition of chemical pesticides and fertilisers, this means that in supporting these efforts we are contributing to healthier soil, water and air.

Organic soaps are safer to use: ‘Normal soaps’ use sulfate based detergents to create the effect of ‘building up a lather’. But this is nothing more than a marketing gimmick, because in reality it is not a thick lather that cleanses your skin, but the natural oils that can penetrate deeply and purge your pores of chemical toxins. Think about it, when you put on makeup, why do people suggest that you remove it with oils instead of washing it off your face with hand soap? Organic soaps are often composed of natural oils, like coconut, jojoba and hemp seed, all of which have the potential to penetrate your pores and cleanse your skin from the inside out.

Organic soaps are beneficial to your skin: Because of their composition, which tends to be natural oils packed together using the methodology of traditional soap making which is the hydrolysis of a triglyceride fat (natural organic oils) using a base (lye), organic soaps are packed with natural goodness. A hemp seed oil based organic soap, for example, will not only have the natural moisturizing and deep cleaning properties of hemp seed oil, but it will also have its added benefits such as helping to balance hormones that can help with acne and eczema, stress relieving properties as well as antibacterial properties and the ability to regulate blood sugar!

Support the local economy: Because organic soaps are still such an artisanal product that more often than not, aren’t industrially made, they tend to be made by small, local businesses. This ties into consumer responsibility and sustainability as well, by supporting small, local businesses, the responsible consumer is not only helping rebuild the local economy, which certainly is beneficial for all, but is also ensuring sustainable trade practices in terms of local shipping and fuel use.

“When buying organic soaps make sure you look for sustainable packaging and fair practices by the producer, then reward yourself with a luxurious bath with a product that will work magic on your skin, moisturizing from within, purging it of toxins and keeping it looking young, smooth, clear and fresh,” she said.

