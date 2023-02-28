scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Orchestra turns trash to music and environmental activism in Bolivia

Playing songs by Coldplay and John Lennon, among others, the musicians entertained local garbage workers, many of whom were impressed by the sound of cellos, violins and horns fashioned out of large cans, pipes and other discarded materials.

bolivia musicWomen waste pickers from the city of La Paz pose near the musicians of the Paraguayan Cateura Recycled Instruments Orchestra, at the Sak'a Churu landfill in Alpacoma, in La Paz, Bolivia. (REUTERS/Claudia Morales)

In a creative bid to raise environmental awareness, a group of musicians from Paraguay belted out familiar tunes at a hilltop concert just outside Bolivia’s capital city on Monday, overlooking a not-so-scenic and sprawling garbage dump.

But the garbage was the point, as the young musicians who make up Paraguay’s Cateura orchestra use recycled materials to make their own instruments, “transforming trash into music,” according to Fabio Chavez, one of the performers.

The orchestra has performed in over 50 countries.

Playing songs by Coldplay and John Lennon, among others, the musicians entertained local garbage workers, many of whom were impressed by the sound of cellos, violins and horns fashioned out of large cans, pipes and other discarded materials.

bolivia music William Wilson, a musician of Paraguay’s Cateura Recycled Instruments Orchestra, plays a double bass made with recycled materials in La Paz. (REUTERS/Claudia Morales)

“It’s very beautiful and I was really surprised with these recycled instruments,” said worker Silveria Vega. “They’re better than the originals,” she added with a smile.

Musician Bianca Pintos showed off her hand-made cello during a break from the show, stressing the instrument’s quality.

“It has the same sound as a cello made out of wood,” she said. “There’s really not much difference except that this one is made of trash.”

The concert played out as local officials in La Paz aim to minimize the environmental impact of garbage dumps, especially the risk they can pose to ground water supplies.

Advertisement

Bolivia’s capital produces some 670 tonnes of trash every day, according to official data.

Also Read
king charles, princess diana, prince william
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Pri...
Decoding the 'deeper meaning' behind things that may 'trigger' you
Sunday zodiac
Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are more likely to suffer from anxiety
Happy Valentine's Day: Who was St Valentine and why do we celebrate on Fe...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 19:30 IST
Next Story

Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first baby in India: ‘Thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

‘The Treasury of Tranquility’: The colourful aspects of nature on canvas showcased
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close