Why you should add orange facial oil to your skincare routine

With beauty and skincare brands innovating and launching new products regularly, we too need to catch up and keep updating our vanity kit. And, like we mentioned, there are many products in the market, but facial serums and oils in different fragrances and for various skin issues, are something that have stood out for a while now. And one such oil is orange facial oil.

Wondering how to add one to your routine? Read on to know more.

*Facial oils, that usually come in fragrant variants, are a type of essential oil that help keep the skin plump and in turn combat ageing and dryness because these oils are heavily moisturising, and do not clog pores. Clearly a win-win for those dealing with acne too. And while there’s no one way to go about it, you can apply these facial oils on your body too.

*An orange essential oil is used in aromatherapy, as the pleasant smell can uplift your mood while simultaneously creating a relaxed atmosphere which is needed after a long day at work. It also stimulates strength and eliminates bacteria in the air.

*If you use it topically, it makes the skin healthy and promotes clarity and radiance. Not only that, it also increases blood flow and relieves discomfort and skin inflammation, if any. If you are suffering from a headache, massage with a few drops of orange oil and you will be good to go.

*Addition of sweet orange oil in any beauty routine also acts as an astringent and locks in the hydration. As we age, the skin’s hydration level and moisture drops. But regular use of orange oil helps improve the overall texture of the skin. It also enhances skin cell rejuvenation and prevents fine lines and wrinkles.

*It also makes for a great lip mask. Massage a few drops before you go off to sleep and wake up to soft and supple lips.

However, remember to always use it in moderation and do a patch test prior to adding it to your routine.

