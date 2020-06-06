Here’s how onion juice helps with hair issues

It is always good to prepare fresh onion juice. (Source: File Photo) It is always good to prepare fresh onion juice. (Source: File Photo)

Onion juice, though not the subject of extensive research, has become quite popular as an anti-hair fall/hair regrowth agent. It has been used as a home remedy for years now for controlling hair fall. Science has proved that sulphur, the beauty mineral, is the chief element in onion juice, which helps boost the hair growth. Onion juice also provides micro-nutrients like vitamin C, folate, vitamin B6, and potassium, explained Dr Pallavi Sule, Mumbai-based dermatologist and aesthetic physician while explaining the benefits and quick uses of this easily available home remedy.

Dr Sule explained, “Onion juice may boost circulation as it also contains anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Applying onion juice to the hair and scalp could increase blood supply to hair follicles, which in turn improves hair growth. Onion juice is also found useful in delaying the premature greying of hair (though there are no studies to confirm this). This is attributed to production of the enzyme catalase in the hair follicles.”

Ingesting vs applying

As we are specifically looking for hair regrowth, topical or local application can give the desired result, rather than ingestion. There are a lot of combinations available in the market for onion juice. These are creams, hair oils, shampoos and so on. Efficacy of the formulations can be determined only by clinical trials, so one needs to pick the product carefully.

It is best to use fresh onion juice. But yes, it can be prepared in small batches and refrigerated. Avoid preparing huge quantities.

How to prepare onion juice

Method

Chop onion and grind it in a mixer. Sieve through a muslin cloth. Store in a clean dry container and refrigerate.

Tips to keep in mind

*Those who have known allergy to onions, do not try onion juice on the scalp.

*Onion juice can be irritable to the scalp, so it’s better to mix it with soothing agents like alovera/coconut oil/honey.

*Increased sensitivity of the scalp to onion juice may happen after a few applications. Please contact your dermatologist if symptoms surface often.

*There can be reactions between onion juice and medications, for example, aspirin.

*The smell of onion juice is quite pungent. So, one can mix a few drops of essential oils to mask the smell and add value and more goodness to the onion juice. For example, tea tree oil or lavender oil among others.

Kitchen remedies

Onion hair mask

Mix two teaspoon of extracted onion juice with one teaspoon of honey. This mask can be applied 15-20 mins before you wash your hair. It promotes hair growth and adds lustre and shine to hair shafts. It also reduces inflammation on the scalp, reduces dandruff or any scalp infection.

Onion juice mixed with caster oil

Mix equal quantities of each and apply on the scalp one hour before you bathe. This is an excellent combination as both ingredients help in hair regrowth plus have similar anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties.

