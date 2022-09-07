scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Onam 2022: Date, history, significance, and importance of the festival

Onam 2022 Date: As per the Malayalam calendar, Onam is celebrated on the day of Thiruvonam nakshatram (Shravana asterism) in the month of Chingam

Onam 2022: Onam celebrations are synonymous with the 'Vallam Kali' (the boat races), 'Pulikali' (the tiger dances), 'Pookkalam' (the flower rangolis), 'Onathappan' (the worship), among other such things.

Onam 2022 Date: The 10-day-long annual harvest festival that celebrates the return of King Mahabali, Onam is widely celebrated in Kerala and by the Malayalee community around the world. This year, Onam festivities began on August 30, and will conclude on September 8.

As per the Malayalam calendar, Onam is celebrated on the day of Thiruvonam nakshatram (Shravana asterism) in the month of Chingam. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm with music, feasting, and the most famous being the boat races in the backwaters of Kerala.

History and significance

According to Vaishnava mythology, it is believed that King Mahabali established his rule over the three worlds after defeating the Gods. Though a demon, King Mahabali was known to be generous and kind to his subjects, and his reign is regarded as the golden era in Kerala. The king’s popularity made other Gods unhappy and they sought Lord Vishnu’s help in a battle against him. Lord Vishnu agreed to help and took the form of a poor dwarf Brahmin (his Vamana avatar from the Dasavatara) and tricked King Mahabali and visited Mahabali, asking the king to grant him three wishes. The Brahmin requested the property right over a piece of land that measures “three paces”, to which Mahabali agreed. The dwarf suddenly grew in size and covered everything Mahabali ruled over in just two steps. For the third step, Mahabali offered his head.

Impressed by Mahabali’s devotion and good deeds, Vishnu allowed him to return to earth once a year — it is this annual visit that is celebrated with much fanfare as Onam. It is also a rice harvest festival.

Grand feasts are prepared on this occasion, known as ‘onasadya’, and are hugely popular among non-Malayalees. It comprises 13 dishes. The food is served on banana leaves and generally includes rice along with different dishes, pickles, and papads. A characteristic sweet dish called ‘payasam’ is a must during Onam.

Celebrations are marked by various cultural programmes that include traditional dance, music, and games that are collectively called Onakalikal. All this is done to show King Mahabali that his people are prosperous and happy.

